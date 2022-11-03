 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gravita India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.69 crore, up 24.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 682.69 crore in September 2022 up 24.92% from Rs. 546.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 up 20.62% from Rs. 36.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.61 crore in September 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.46 in September 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 357.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.74% returns over the last 6 months and 66.44% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 682.69 579.70 546.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 682.69 579.70 546.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 509.92 492.25 340.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.21 4.15 99.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.20 -22.60 -7.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.56 33.42 28.69
Depreciation 5.57 5.41 5.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.11 56.64 35.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.12 10.43 45.06
Other Income 6.92 50.31 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.04 60.74 48.83
Interest 9.86 10.77 6.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.18 49.97 41.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.18 49.97 41.85
Tax 5.20 5.32 2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.98 44.65 38.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.98 44.65 38.99
Minority Interest -0.41 -2.13 -2.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.57 42.52 36.95
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 6.28 5.46
Diluted EPS 6.59 6.28 5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 6.28 5.46
Diluted EPS 6.59 6.28 5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gravita India #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.