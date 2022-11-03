English
    Gravita India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.69 crore, up 24.92% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.69 crore in September 2022 up 24.92% from Rs. 546.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 up 20.62% from Rs. 36.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.61 crore in September 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.46 in September 2021.

    Gravita India shares closed at 357.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.74% returns over the last 6 months and 66.44% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.69579.70546.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.69579.70546.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials509.92492.25340.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.214.1599.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.20-22.60-7.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5633.4228.69
    Depreciation5.575.415.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.1156.6435.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.1210.4345.06
    Other Income6.9250.313.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0460.7448.83
    Interest9.8610.776.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1849.9741.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.1849.9741.85
    Tax5.205.322.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.9844.6538.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.9844.6538.99
    Minority Interest-0.41-2.13-2.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.5742.5236.95
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.596.285.46
    Diluted EPS6.596.285.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.596.285.46
    Diluted EPS6.596.285.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am