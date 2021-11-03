Gravita India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.49 crore, up 61.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.49 crore in September 2021 up 61.02% from Rs. 339.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.95 crore in September 2021 up 221.36% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021 up 67.05% from Rs. 32.23 crore in September 2020.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2020.

Gravita India shares closed at 214.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.71% returns over the last 6 months and 409.13% over the last 12 months.