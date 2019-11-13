Gravita India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 327.67 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.67 crore in September 2019 up 11.94% from Rs. 292.72 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2019 up 152.29% from Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in September 2019 up 42.52% from Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2018.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2018.

Gravita India shares closed at 46.15 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.08% returns over the last 6 months and -40.30% over the last 12 months.