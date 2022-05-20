 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravita India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore, up 52.04% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore in March 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 438.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2022 up 86.48% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 289.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 151.96% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 666.39 556.61 438.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 666.39 556.61 438.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 510.58 456.17 370.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.59 19.40 2.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 -36.36 -26.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.51 25.68 20.16
Depreciation 5.39 5.19 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.65 38.03 30.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.41 48.50 37.27
Other Income -0.84 3.86 -5.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.57 52.36 31.98
Interest 14.50 6.66 6.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.07 45.70 25.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.07 45.70 25.04
Tax 3.47 4.41 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.60 41.29 23.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.60 41.29 23.45
Minority Interest -4.26 -1.97 -2.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.34 39.32 21.35
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 5.81 3.15
Diluted EPS 6.11 5.81 3.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 5.81 3.15
Diluted EPS 6.11 5.81 3.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
