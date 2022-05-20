English
    Gravita India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore, up 52.04% Y-o-Y

    May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore in March 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 438.30 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2022 up 86.48% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2021.

    Gravita India shares closed at 289.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 151.96% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations666.39556.61438.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations666.39556.61438.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials510.58456.17370.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.5919.402.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-36.36-26.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.5125.6820.16
    Depreciation5.395.195.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.6538.0330.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4148.5037.27
    Other Income-0.843.86-5.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.5752.3631.98
    Interest14.506.666.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.0745.7025.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.0745.7025.04
    Tax3.474.411.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.6041.2923.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.6041.2923.45
    Minority Interest-4.26-1.97-2.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.3439.3221.35
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.813.15
    Diluted EPS6.115.813.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.813.15
    Diluted EPS6.115.813.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
