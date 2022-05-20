Gravita India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore, up 52.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.39 crore in March 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 438.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2022 up 86.48% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 289.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 151.96% over the last 12 months.