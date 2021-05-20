MARKET NEWS

Gravita India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.30 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.30 crore in March 2021 up 15.57% from Rs. 379.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2021 up 69.27% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021 up 28.14% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2020.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2020.

Gravita India shares closed at 114.70 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.89% returns over the last 6 months and 254.56% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations438.30373.61379.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations438.30373.61379.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials370.19340.82250.52
Purchase of Traded Goods2.321.881.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.81-38.8551.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.1616.5717.84
Depreciation5.005.004.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.1720.4029.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2727.7924.49
Other Income-5.28-1.36-0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9826.4324.36
Interest6.947.146.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0419.2917.53
Exceptional Items-----5.23
P/L Before Tax25.0419.2912.30
Tax1.592.56-1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4516.7313.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4516.7313.48
Minority Interest-2.10-0.98-0.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.3515.7512.61
Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.152.331.83
Diluted EPS3.152.331.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.152.331.83
Diluted EPS3.152.331.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2021 03:11 pm

