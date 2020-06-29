Gravita India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 379.26 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.26 crore in March 2020 up 11.88% from Rs. 338.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2020 up 2292.53% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2020 up 77.06% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2019.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Gravita India shares closed at 44.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.