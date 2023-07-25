Gravita India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.39 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 703.39 crore in June 2023 up 21.34% from Rs. 579.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.08 crore in June 2023 up 22.48% from Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.78 crore in June 2023 up 23.63% from Rs. 66.15 crore in June 2022.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.28 in June 2022.

Gravita India shares closed at 639.40 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 143.03% over the last 12 months.