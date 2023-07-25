English
    Gravita India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.39 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 703.39 crore in June 2023 up 21.34% from Rs. 579.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.08 crore in June 2023 up 22.48% from Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.78 crore in June 2023 up 23.63% from Rs. 66.15 crore in June 2022.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.28 in June 2022.

    Gravita India shares closed at 639.40 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 143.03% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations703.39748.93579.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations703.39748.93579.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials572.20651.82492.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.600.974.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.92-43.32-22.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2634.8633.42
    Depreciation7.926.925.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8241.1956.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5156.4910.43
    Other Income23.3523.1350.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8679.6260.74
    Interest12.709.8510.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.1669.7749.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.1669.7749.97
    Tax8.615.785.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.5563.9944.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.5563.9944.65
    Minority Interest-0.47-0.18-2.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.0863.8142.52
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.709.436.28
    Diluted EPS7.709.436.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.709.436.28
    Diluted EPS7.709.436.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

