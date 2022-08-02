 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravita India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.70 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.70 crore in June 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 446.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022 up 95.22% from Rs. 21.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.15 crore in June 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 38.40 crore in June 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 299.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 54.26% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.70 666.39 446.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.70 666.39 446.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 492.25 510.58 354.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.15 10.59 7.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.60 0.26 -11.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.42 27.51 20.87
Depreciation 5.41 5.39 4.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.64 47.65 37.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.43 64.41 32.38
Other Income 50.31 -0.84 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.74 63.57 33.43
Interest 10.77 14.50 5.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.97 49.07 28.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.97 49.07 28.02
Tax 5.32 3.47 5.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.65 45.60 22.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.65 45.60 22.57
Minority Interest -2.13 -4.26 -0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.52 41.34 21.78
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.28 6.11 3.22
Diluted EPS 6.28 6.11 3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.28 6.11 3.22
Diluted EPS 6.28 6.11 3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
