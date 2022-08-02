Gravita India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.70 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.70 crore in June 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 446.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022 up 95.22% from Rs. 21.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.15 crore in June 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 38.40 crore in June 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 299.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 54.26% over the last 12 months.