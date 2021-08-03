Gravita India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 446.38 crore, up 72.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.38 crore in June 2021 up 72.71% from Rs. 258.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in June 2021 up 460.88% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.40 crore in June 2021 up 108.13% from Rs. 18.45 crore in June 2020.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2020.

Gravita India shares closed at 194.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 143.91% returns over the last 6 months and 298.67% over the last 12 months.