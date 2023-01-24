Gravita India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 789.28 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:Net Sales at Rs 789.28 crore in December 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 556.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 39.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 57.55 crore in December 2021.
Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.81 in December 2021.
|Gravita India shares closed at 461.40 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.79% returns over the last 6 months and 54.65% over the last 12 months.
|Gravita India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|789.28
|682.69
|556.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|789.28
|682.69
|556.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|641.43
|509.92
|456.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.44
|7.21
|19.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.45
|37.20
|-36.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.72
|29.56
|25.68
|Depreciation
|6.06
|5.57
|5.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.50
|40.11
|38.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.58
|53.12
|48.50
|Other Income
|3.75
|6.92
|3.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.33
|60.04
|52.36
|Interest
|8.66
|9.86
|6.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.67
|50.18
|45.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|57.67
|50.18
|45.70
|Tax
|7.20
|5.20
|4.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.47
|44.98
|41.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.47
|44.98
|41.29
|Minority Interest
|-0.27
|-0.41
|-1.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|50.20
|44.57
|39.32
|Equity Share Capital
|13.81
|13.81
|13.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.42
|6.59
|5.81
|Diluted EPS
|7.42
|6.59
|5.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.42
|6.59
|5.81
|Diluted EPS
|7.42
|6.59
|5.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
