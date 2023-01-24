Gravita India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 789.28 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 789.28 682.69 556.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 789.28 682.69 556.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 641.43 509.92 456.17 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.44 7.21 19.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.45 37.20 -36.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.72 29.56 25.68 Depreciation 6.06 5.57 5.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.50 40.11 38.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.58 53.12 48.50 Other Income 3.75 6.92 3.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.33 60.04 52.36 Interest 8.66 9.86 6.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.67 50.18 45.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.67 50.18 45.70 Tax 7.20 5.20 4.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.47 44.98 41.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.47 44.98 41.29 Minority Interest -0.27 -0.41 -1.97 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.20 44.57 39.32 Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.42 6.59 5.81 Diluted EPS 7.42 6.59 5.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.42 6.59 5.81 Diluted EPS 7.42 6.59 5.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited