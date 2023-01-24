English
    Gravita India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 789.28 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:Net Sales at Rs 789.28 crore in December 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 556.61 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 39.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 57.55 crore in December 2021.
    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.81 in December 2021.Gravita India shares closed at 461.40 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.79% returns over the last 6 months and 54.65% over the last 12 months.
    Gravita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations789.28682.69556.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations789.28682.69556.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials641.43509.92456.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.447.2119.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.4537.20-36.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7229.5625.68
    Depreciation6.065.575.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.5040.1138.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5853.1248.50
    Other Income3.756.923.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3360.0452.36
    Interest8.669.866.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.6750.1845.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.6750.1845.70
    Tax7.205.204.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.4744.9841.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.4744.9841.29
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.41-1.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.2044.5739.32
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.426.595.81
    Diluted EPS7.426.595.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.426.595.81
    Diluted EPS7.426.595.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
