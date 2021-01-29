Gravita India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 373.61 crore, down 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.61 crore in December 2020 down 0.77% from Rs. 376.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2020 up 28.48% from Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.43 crore in December 2020 down 5.5% from Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2019.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2019.

Gravita India shares closed at 77.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.85% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.