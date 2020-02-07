Gravita India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 376.51 crore, up 23.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.51 crore in December 2019 up 23.42% from Rs. 305.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2019 up 3275.9% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2019 up 238.01% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2018.

Gravita India shares closed at 60.60 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.06% over the last 12 months.