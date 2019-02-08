Gravita India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 305.07 crore, up 26.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.07 crore in December 2018 up 26.64% from Rs. 240.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 96.53% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018 down 48.72% from Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2017.

Gravita India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2017.

Gravita India shares closed at 61.15 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.04% returns over the last 6 months and -61.11% over the last 12 months.