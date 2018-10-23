Graviss Hosp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore, up 9.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore in September 2018 up 9.61% from Rs. 7.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2018 up 125.16% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2018 down 150% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2017.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 19.90 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)