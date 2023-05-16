Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 65.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in March 2023 up 65.99% from Rs. 9.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 1134.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 up 264.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 30.06 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.83% returns over the last 6 months and 61.61% over the last 12 months.