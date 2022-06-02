 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, up 74.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in March 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 94.43% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 124.7% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.

Graviss Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.88 10.14 5.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.88 10.14 5.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.36 1.42 0.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.05 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.63 2.28 2.31
Depreciation 1.02 1.15 1.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.04 4.31 7.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.93 -6.91
Other Income 0.35 0.04 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.97 -6.46
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.92 -6.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.92 -6.75
Tax 0.50 0.23 -1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 0.69 -5.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 0.69 -5.74
Equity Share Capital 14.10 14.10 14.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

