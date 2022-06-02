Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, up 74.56% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in March 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 94.43% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 124.7% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.
|Graviss Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.88
|10.14
|5.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.88
|10.14
|5.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.36
|1.42
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.28
|2.31
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.15
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.04
|4.31
|7.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.93
|-6.91
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.04
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.97
|-6.46
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.92
|-6.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.92
|-6.75
|Tax
|0.50
|0.23
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.69
|-5.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.69
|-5.74
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited