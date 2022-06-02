Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, up 74.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in March 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 94.43% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 124.7% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.