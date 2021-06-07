Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in March 2021 down 47% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2021 down 245.78% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021 down 560% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.