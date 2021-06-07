Graviss Hosp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 47% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in March 2021 down 47% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2021 down 245.78% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021 down 560% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
|Graviss Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.66
|2.72
|10.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.66
|2.72
|10.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|0.45
|1.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|1.33
|1.89
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.36
|2.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.79
|3.98
|6.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.91
|-4.38
|-1.61
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.80
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.46
|-3.58
|-1.13
|Interest
|0.29
|0.21
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.75
|-3.79
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.75
|-3.79
|-1.50
|Tax
|-1.01
|-0.95
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.74
|-2.84
|-1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.74
|-2.84
|-1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.40
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited