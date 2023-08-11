English
    Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore in June 2023 down 1.13% from Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    Graviss Hosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

    Graviss Hosp shares closed at 32.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.35% over the last 12 months.

    Graviss Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3916.4011.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3916.4011.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.371.891.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.110.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.263.062.01
    Depreciation0.940.761.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.157.285.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.803.301.34
    Other Income0.210.500.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.013.801.36
    Interest0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.993.771.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.993.771.34
    Tax0.250.460.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.743.310.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.743.310.98
    Equity Share Capital14.1014.1014.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.470.14
    Diluted EPS0.100.470.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.470.14
    Diluted EPS0.100.470.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

