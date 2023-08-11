Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore in June 2023 down 1.13% from Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Graviss Hosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 32.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.35% over the last 12 months.