Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 355.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in June 2022 up 355.34% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 161.25% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 480% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 20.00 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.36% over the last 12 months.