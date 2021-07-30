Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 772.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in June 2021 up 772.41% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021 up 44.64% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 68.9% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.71 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.94% returns over the last 6 months