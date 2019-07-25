Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore in June 2019 down 9.95% from Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019 down 340.68% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 13.80 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)