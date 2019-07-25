Graviss Hosp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore in June 2019 down 9.95% from Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019 down 340.68% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 13.80 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)
|Graviss Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.68
|13.57
|10.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.68
|13.57
|10.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|2.21
|1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.01
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|0.86
|0.79
|0.83
|Employees Cost
|3.43
|2.95
|3.00
|Depreciation
|1.44
|0.27
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.15
|7.15
|4.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|0.19
|-0.98
|Other Income
|--
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|0.25
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.41
|0.40
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.27
|-0.15
|-1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.27
|-0.15
|-1.25
|Tax
|-0.91
|0.12
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.36
|-0.27
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.36
|-0.27
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.02
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.02
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.02
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.02
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|1.78
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|25.00
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|5.27
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|100.00
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|75.00
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited