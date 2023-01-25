Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 350.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 up 150.94% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.