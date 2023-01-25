 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 350.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 up 150.94% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

Graviss Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.28 9.52 10.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.28 9.52 10.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.75 0.93 1.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.05 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.24 2.06 2.28
Depreciation 1.11 1.12 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.76 5.53 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.43 -0.17 0.93
Other Income 0.78 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.21 -0.12 0.97
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.18 -0.15 0.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.18 -0.15 0.92
Tax 1.07 -0.02 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.11 -0.13 0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.11 -0.13 0.69
Equity Share Capital 14.10 14.10 14.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.02 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.02 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.02 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.02 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited