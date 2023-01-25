English
    Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 350.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 up 150.94% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

    Graviss Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.289.5210.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.289.5210.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.750.931.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.050.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.242.062.28
    Depreciation1.111.121.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.765.534.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.43-0.170.93
    Other Income0.780.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.21-0.120.97
    Interest0.030.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.18-0.150.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.18-0.150.92
    Tax1.07-0.020.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.11-0.130.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.11-0.130.69
    Equity Share Capital14.1014.1014.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.020.10
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.020.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.020.10
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.020.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited