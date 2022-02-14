Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, up 272.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in December 2021 up 272.79% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 124.3% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021 up 195.5% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020.

Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 17.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -5.99% over the last 12 months.