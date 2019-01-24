Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore, down 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore in December 2018 down 8.89% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 down 175.7% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 71.15% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 23.70 on January 11, 2019 (BSE)