Graviss Hosp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore, down 8.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore in December 2018 down 8.89% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 down 175.7% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 71.15% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 23.70 on January 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Graviss Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.74
|8.67
|15.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.74
|8.67
|15.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.49
|1.64
|2.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.09
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|0.82
|0.77
|0.79
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|2.80
|3.22
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.49
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.14
|4.67
|7.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-2.61
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.67
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-1.94
|1.98
|Interest
|0.40
|0.35
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-2.29
|1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|-2.29
|1.55
|Tax
|-0.34
|-2.68
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|0.39
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|0.39
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited