Graviss Hosp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, up 4616.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in September 2021 up 4616.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021 up 25.19% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021 up 53.09% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 14.00 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.04% over the last 12 months.