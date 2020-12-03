Graviss Hosp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 96.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 96.71% from Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2020 down 0.37% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020 down 4.86% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2019.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.45 on December 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 12 months.