Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore in March 2022 down 21.65% from Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 58.08% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 80.2% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.

Graviss Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.38 19.11 19.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.38 19.11 19.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.10 10.62 14.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.05 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.65 2.30 2.31
Depreciation 1.03 1.17 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.21 4.84 8.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.56 0.13 -7.76
Other Income 0.37 0.15 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.19 0.28 -7.27
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.25 0.22 -7.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.25 0.22 -7.57
Tax 0.50 0.23 -1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.75 -0.01 -6.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.75 -0.01 -6.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.75 -0.01 -6.56
Equity Share Capital 14.10 14.10 14.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.00 -0.89
Diluted EPS -0.39 -- -0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.00 -0.89
Diluted EPS -0.39 -- -0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

