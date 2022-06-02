Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore in March 2022 down 21.65% from Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 58.08% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 80.2% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.38
|19.11
|19.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.38
|19.11
|19.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.10
|10.62
|14.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.30
|2.31
|Depreciation
|1.03
|1.17
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.21
|4.84
|8.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|0.13
|-7.76
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.15
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|0.28
|-7.27
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.25
|0.22
|-7.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.25
|0.22
|-7.57
|Tax
|0.50
|0.23
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.75
|-0.01
|-6.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.75
|-0.01
|-6.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.75
|-0.01
|-6.56
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.00
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|--
|-0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.00
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|--
|-0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited