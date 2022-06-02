Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore in March 2022 down 21.65% from Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 58.08% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 80.2% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.