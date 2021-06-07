Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 83.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2021 up 83.8% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 down 247.09% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021 down 751.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.