Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 83.8% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2021 up 83.8% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 down 247.09% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021 down 751.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.63
|2.72
|10.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.63
|2.72
|10.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.51
|0.45
|1.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|1.33
|1.89
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.38
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.89
|4.26
|7.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.76
|-4.68
|-1.95
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.83
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|-3.85
|-1.34
|Interest
|0.30
|0.22
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.57
|-4.07
|-1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.57
|-4.07
|-1.71
|Tax
|-1.01
|-0.95
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.56
|-3.12
|-1.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.56
|-3.12
|-1.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.56
|-3.12
|-1.89
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.44
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.44
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.44
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.44
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited