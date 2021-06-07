MARKET NEWS

Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 83.8% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2021 up 83.8% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 down 247.09% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021 down 751.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.

Graviss Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.632.7210.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.632.7210.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods14.510.451.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-0.02-0.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.311.331.89
Depreciation1.411.382.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.894.267.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.76-4.68-1.95
Other Income0.490.830.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.27-3.85-1.34
Interest0.300.220.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.57-4.07-1.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-7.57-4.07-1.71
Tax-1.01-0.950.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.56-3.12-1.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.56-3.12-1.89
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.56-3.12-1.89
Equity Share Capital14.1014.1014.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.89-0.44-0.34
Diluted EPS-0.89-0.44-0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.89-0.44-0.34
Diluted EPS-0.89-0.44-0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Graviss Hosp #Graviss Hospitality #hotels #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 09:00 pm

