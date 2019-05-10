Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore in March 2019 down 9.5% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 down 425% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 90.23% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2018.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 23.10 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)