Graviss Hosp Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore in March 2019 down 9.5% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 down 425% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 90.23% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2018.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 23.10 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.63
|14.19
|11.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.60
|Total Income From Operations
|13.63
|14.19
|12.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.23
|2.59
|1.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.15
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|0.79
|0.82
|0.78
|Employees Cost
|2.95
|3.20
|2.86
|Depreciation
|0.33
|1.80
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.59
|6.27
|6.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.64
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.63
|0.01
|Interest
|0.40
|0.40
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.03
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-1.03
|-0.35
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.37
|-1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.66
|1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.66
|1.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.65
|-0.66
|1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.78
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|5.31
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|75.00
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited