Graviss Hosp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.74 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.74 crore in June 2019 down 11.53% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2019 down 210.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2019 down 290.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 13.80 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.74
|13.63
|15.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.74
|13.63
|15.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.46
|2.23
|2.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.01
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|0.86
|0.79
|0.79
|Employees Cost
|3.43
|2.95
|3.07
|Depreciation
|1.46
|0.33
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.18
|7.59
|7.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|-0.27
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-0.12
|0.57
|Interest
|0.41
|0.40
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-0.52
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.24
|-0.52
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.91
|0.13
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.33
|-0.65
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|-0.65
|0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.33
|-0.65
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited