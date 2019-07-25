Graviss Hosp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.74 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.74 crore in June 2019 down 11.53% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2019 down 210.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2019 down 290.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 13.80 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)