Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 20.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2022 down 20.04% from Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 27500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 up 241.38% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.
Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Graviss Hosp shares closed at 22.80 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.28
|18.13
|19.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.28
|18.13
|19.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.75
|9.45
|10.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.08
|2.30
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.12
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.12
|6.91
|4.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.05
|-1.48
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.84
|-1.38
|0.28
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.81
|-1.41
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.81
|-1.41
|0.22
|Tax
|1.07
|-0.02
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.74
|-1.39
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.74
|-1.39
|-0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.74
|-1.39
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|-0.20
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|-0.20
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|-0.20
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|-0.20
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited