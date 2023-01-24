 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 20.04% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2022 down 20.04% from Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 27500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 up 241.38% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.
Graviss Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. Graviss Hosp shares closed at 22.80 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.
Graviss Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.2818.1319.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.2818.1319.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.759.4510.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.050.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.262.082.30
Depreciation1.111.121.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.126.914.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.05-1.480.13
Other Income0.790.100.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.84-1.380.28
Interest0.030.030.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.81-1.410.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.81-1.410.22
Tax1.07-0.020.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.74-1.39-0.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.74-1.39-0.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.74-1.39-0.01
Equity Share Capital14.1014.1014.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-0.200.00
Diluted EPS0.39-0.20--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-0.200.00
Diluted EPS0.39-0.20--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

