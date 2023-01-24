Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 20.04% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.28 18.13 19.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.28 18.13 19.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.75 9.45 10.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.05 0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.26 2.08 2.30 Depreciation 1.11 1.12 1.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.12 6.91 4.84 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.05 -1.48 0.13 Other Income 0.79 0.10 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.84 -1.38 0.28 Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.81 -1.41 0.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.81 -1.41 0.22 Tax 1.07 -0.02 0.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 -1.39 -0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 -1.39 -0.01 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.74 -1.39 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 14.10 14.10 14.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.39 -0.20 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.20 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.39 -0.20 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.20 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited