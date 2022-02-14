Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 602.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2021 up 602.57% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 99.68% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021 up 158.7% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 17.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -5.99% over the last 12 months.