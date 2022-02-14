Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 602.57% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2021 up 602.57% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 99.68% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021 up 158.7% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 17.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -5.99% over the last 12 months.
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.11
|11.32
|2.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.11
|11.32
|2.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.62
|7.12
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.30
|1.77
|1.33
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.18
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.84
|3.87
|4.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-2.66
|-4.68
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.57
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|-2.09
|-3.85
|Interest
|0.06
|0.18
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|-2.27
|-4.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|-2.27
|-4.07
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.25
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-2.02
|-3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-2.02
|-3.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|-2.02
|-3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.29
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.29
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.29
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.29
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited