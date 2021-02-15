Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 76.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2020 down 76.99% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020 down 63.35% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020 down 97.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.70 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.78% returns over the last 6 months