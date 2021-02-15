Graviss Hosp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 76.99% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graviss Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2020 down 76.99% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020 down 63.35% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020 down 97.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.
Graviss Hosp shares closed at 16.70 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.78% returns over the last 6 months
|Graviss Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.72
|0.24
|11.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.72
|0.24
|11.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.05
|2.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|0.69
|4.75
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.29
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.26
|1.55
|6.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-3.33
|-2.47
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|-3.23
|-2.29
|Interest
|0.22
|0.39
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.07
|-3.62
|-2.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.07
|-3.62
|-2.71
|Tax
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|-2.70
|-1.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|-2.70
|-1.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.12
|-2.70
|-1.91
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.38
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.38
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.38
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.38
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
