Grauer and Weil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.30 crore, up 21.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.30 crore in December 2018 up 21.89% from Rs. 126.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2018 down 32.45% from Rs. 20.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2018 down 29.07% from Rs. 31.99 crore in December 2017.

Grauer and Weil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2017.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 44.95 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -37.22% over the last 12 months.