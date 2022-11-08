Grauer and Weil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.89 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.89 crore in September 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 169.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 17.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.86 crore in September 2022 up 46.73% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 92.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.44% returns over the last 6 months and 49.76% over the last 12 months.