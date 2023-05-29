English
    Grauer and Weil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.18 crore, up 25.48% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.18 crore in March 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 260.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.29% from Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2023 up 22.98% from Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2022.

    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

    Grauer and Weil shares closed at 118.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.98% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.18250.89260.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.18250.89260.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.56143.35155.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.481.401.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.96-7.868.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8724.6022.04
    Depreciation4.675.115.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.3142.5749.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3341.7219.11
    Other Income5.215.484.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5447.2023.63
    Interest0.750.691.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7946.5121.98
    Exceptional Items-0.72--2.60
    P/L Before Tax29.0746.5124.58
    Tax7.3712.076.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7034.4418.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7034.4418.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.7034.4418.04
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.520.80
    Diluted EPS0.961.520.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.520.80
    Diluted EPS0.961.520.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Grauer and Weil #Grauer and Weil (India) #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am