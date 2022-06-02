 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grauer and Weil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.75 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.75 crore in March 2022 up 7% from Rs. 243.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2022 down 39.63% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2022 down 39.55% from Rs. 47.36 crore in March 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 68.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.87% returns over the last 6 months

Grauer and Weil (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.75 203.17 243.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.75 203.17 243.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.48 121.62 123.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.70 1.14 0.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.13 -7.34 15.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.04 21.31 22.63
Depreciation 5.00 5.03 5.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.29 32.23 41.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.11 29.18 34.25
Other Income 4.52 2.95 7.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.63 32.13 41.71
Interest 1.65 0.23 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.98 31.90 41.47
Exceptional Items 2.60 -0.18 --
P/L Before Tax 24.58 31.72 41.47
Tax 6.54 8.39 11.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.04 23.33 29.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.04 23.33 29.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.04 23.33 29.88
Equity Share Capital 22.67 22.67 22.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.03 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.03 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.03 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.03 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
