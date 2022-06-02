Grauer and Weil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.75 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.75 crore in March 2022 up 7% from Rs. 243.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2022 down 39.63% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2022 down 39.55% from Rs. 47.36 crore in March 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 68.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.87% returns over the last 6 months