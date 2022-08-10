English
    Grauer and Weil Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.86 crore, up 47.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.86 crore in June 2022 up 47.53% from Rs. 134.79 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.83 crore in June 2022 up 47.85% from Rs. 19.50 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in June 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 31.44 crore in June 2021.

    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

    Grauer and Weil shares closed at 63.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.86260.75134.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.86260.75134.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.23155.4877.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.721.700.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.908.13-18.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2822.0417.49
    Depreciation4.995.004.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.6349.2929.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9119.1123.89
    Other Income4.084.522.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9923.6326.81
    Interest0.441.650.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5521.9826.49
    Exceptional Items--2.600.09
    P/L Before Tax38.5524.5826.58
    Tax9.726.547.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.8318.0419.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.8318.0419.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.8318.0419.50
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.800.86
    Diluted EPS1.270.800.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.800.86
    Diluted EPS1.270.800.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Grauer and Weil #Grauer and Weil (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
