Gratex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 41.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 41.21% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 22.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.49% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.