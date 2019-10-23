Gratex Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in September 2019 down 21.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019 up 236% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2018.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 12.57 on October 15, 2019 (BSE)