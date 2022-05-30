Gratex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 79.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 79.72% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 4464.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 13.76 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)