Gratex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 16.18% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 14.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 19.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.15% returns over the last 6 months and 79.25% over the last 12 months.