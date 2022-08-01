Gratex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 108.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 up 108.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 264.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 10.90 on July 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.80% over the last 12 months.